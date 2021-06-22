The Transformation Of RuPaul From 18 To 60 Years Old
Today, most people know probably know RuPaul Charles as the host, the star, and the "mother" of "RuPaul's Drag Race," the reality competition that single-handedly thrust what was once a fringe form of entertainment (drag) into the spotlight. Since "Drag Race" premiered in 2009, queens like Trixie Mattel, Aquaria, and Bianca Del Rio have gone from niche entertainers to full-fledged celebrities. And "Drag Race" remains one of the most popular shows on TV, with a massive 19 Emmy wins and 39 nominations, not to mention expanding its reach worldwide with internationally "sickening" spin-offs.