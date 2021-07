TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students and band members at Edison and Memorial have set up firework stands to try and bring in the dollars for their bands. “Supports us and makes us learn things to get supplies, music so that we can play new instruments or learn new pieces of music," said Katlin Barnes, a junior in the Tulsa Memorial Marching Band. "It’s a big part of my life. I've listened to music for a long time and it thought playing an instrument would be fun and it is because I get to meet all these great people."