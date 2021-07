Authorities in Georgia say that pro golfer Gene Siller was shot and killed because he witnessed a crime in progress. The Cobb County Police Department said that Siller and two other individuals were found dead near the 10th hole at the Pinetree Country Club on Saturday (July 3) afternoon. Siller was found shot in the head on the green, while the other two men were found in the bed of a Ram 3500 pick-up truck.