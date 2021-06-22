BREAKING: Police Investigating Brutal Violent Stabbing in West San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo Police are investigating a stabbing Monday at the Stripes Convenience store on Glenna at Houston Harte. According to San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Tina Burks, on June 21, 2021, an altercation occurred at the 400 bock of E. Harris between 20-year-old Jerry Gonzales and his ex-girlfriend. She was driven away from that location by a friend in attempt to get away from the suspect. Gonzales followed them to the Stripes on Glenna, where the stabbing occurred.