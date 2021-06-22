Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

BREAKING: Police Investigating Brutal Violent Stabbing in West San Angelo

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo Police are investigating a stabbing Monday at the Stripes Convenience store on Glenna at Houston Harte. According to San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Tina Burks, on June 21, 2021, an altercation occurred at the 400 bock of E. Harris between 20-year-old Jerry Gonzales and his ex-girlfriend. She was driven away from that location by a friend in attempt to get away from the suspect. Gonzales followed them to the Stripes on Glenna, where the stabbing occurred.

sanangelolive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Police#Real Estate#Stripes Convenience#Email
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 2

Community Policy