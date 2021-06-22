Cancel
Can Nike Stock Sustain Its Pre-Earnings Rally?

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike Inc (NYSE:NKE) looks to be on the upswing, ready to string on its second-consecutive daily win and topple recent pressure at its 10-day moving average, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report, which is due out after the close on Thursday, June 24. The equity still has several layers of pressure to push through if it wants to maintain this recent rally, though the $127 level looks to be a solid area of support in 2021. The 20-day moving average is still acting like a rejection level on the charts, while the $138 level, which has kept a lid on shares since April, could be a point of contention going forward.

www.schaeffersresearch.com
