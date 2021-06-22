Can Nike Stock Sustain Its Pre-Earnings Rally?

Moderna stock (NASDAQ: MRNA) is up by almost 7% over the last week (five trading days) and currently trades at about $235 per share. The stock also remains up by a solid 23% over the last month. There has been a lot of positive news for Moderna over the last few weeks. The company recently said that its much sought after Covid-19 vaccine was effective against the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is seen as a significant threat to the Covid-19 recovery. The company also received emergency use approval for the shot in India, where it is likely to work with local partner Cipla to distribute the shot. Separately, the company has been bolstering its order book for its vaccine, with orders for an additional 200 million doses from the U.S. government.