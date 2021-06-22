Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Coffee Memorial Blood Center Experiencing Blood Shortage

By Tyler Williams
kgncnewsnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to a nationwide blood donation shortage, Coffee Memorial Blood Center is seeing only a 1-2 day supply of blood. This is well before the 4-5 day supply the center is used to seeing. The community has a great opportunity to help add to the center with the Boots and...

www.kgncnewsnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Blood Donors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
AdvocacyMarietta Daily Journal

Blood shortage: Consider donating

Those who are eligible to donate blood are asked to roll up their sleeves and help in their local communities. "It is important to give blood right now because hospitals in the U.S. are having to manage a very depleted blood inventory," says Dr. Justin Kreuter, a transfusion medicine physician with the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center. "In a normal year, the summer is usually a period of national shortage. However, this year, the shortage has been exacerbated by the combination of hospitals ramping back up their patient care to pre-COVID levels and recruitment of volunteer blood donors has not been able to keep pace."
Health ServicesWHNT-TV

Hospitals struggling to respond to nationwide blood shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A desperate and urgent need for blood donations is hitting about every state in the country, and Tennessee is one of them. Dr. Jennifer Andrews with Vanderbilt University Medical Center says that blood donations typically slow down in the summer, combine that with growing trauma rates and it’s a perfect storm.
Macon, GA41nbc.com

National blood shortage felt on local level

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— There’s a blood shortage across the country and Macon is no different. The Red Cross collects blood nationally, but they say the blood shortage is unlike any other that they’ve seen. They think it’s due to the delays in care caused by the pandemic. In the last three months, they’ve distributed 75,000 blood products above normal.
Council Bluffs, IAnonpareilonline.com

American Red Cross warns of 'severe blood shortage'

The American Red Cross is asking experienced and first-time donors to take the time between summer activities to give blood or platelets to help address what it has described as a “severe blood shortage” that is affecting blood product availability across the country. Those available are urged to make appointments immediately to ensure that hospitals have an adequate supply for the Fourth of July weekend and beyond.
CharitiesPosted by
CBS Chicago

Red Cross Seeking Donations As Blood Shortage Worsens

CHICAGO (CBS)– As the pandemic goes on, the blood shortage in the U.S. is worsening. The American Red Cross said there’s an urgent need for O-negative blood, known as the universal donor because it can be given to patients of any blood type. Blood banks also need platelet donors to...
Midland, TXPosted by
NewsWest 9

Blood donations critically low

MIDLAND, Texas — From toilet paper to Chick-fil-A sauces, there have been shortages for many different things over the last year. In west Texas, there's another shortage that could mean the difference between life and death. Our local blood bank is dangerously low. Vitalant is extremely low right now, saying...
Charitiesdillonheraldonline.com

Local Drive To Help Address Severe Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
Boston, MAAndover Townsman

Hospitals face 'critical' blood shortages

BOSTON — Massachusetts hospitals are facing a critical shortage of blood supplies amid a lack of donors and workers, forcing some to put off elective surgeries and other treatments that were already postponed during the pandemic. While blood shortages are common heading into the summer, the lingering impact of the...
Charitieswnns.com

Blood Center Puts Out Call For Donations As Supplies Run Low

With more people traveling as the pandemic winds down, fewer people are taking time to donate blood — and that’s leading to serious shortages in the local supply. ImpactLife (formerly the Central Illinois Community Blood Center) says supplies are running low across all blood types. The agency wants to have at least a three-day supply of blood on hand to respond to traumas and surgeries, but says right now it’s down to roughly a one-day supply in each blood type.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Lack of blood donation centers in Alpena

In today’s Alpena News (June 21, 2021) there’s an article about a retired Michigan teacher who recently donated his 200th pint of blood. At the end of the article it says, “To give blood with the American Red Cross, visit redcrossblood.org/. So, I went online and discovered that the closest place to Alpena where I can give blood is in Hale, Michigan! Why is that? I know that a few years ago the Red Cross stopped receiving blood donations in Alpena saying there was no longer a need for blood in this area, yet on the Red Cross website there’s a statement saying they have an “urgent need” for blood. I give blood every winter when I’m in Florida and would like to donate here, too. It seems a shame that my hometown of Alpena isn’t offering me that option.
AdvocacyWestern News

Blood shortage prompts widespread call for donations

Facing a critical blood shortage, the nonprofit transfusion medicine organization that supplies dozens of hospitals and clinics throughout Montana, Idaho and Washington with blood products recently urged individuals to donate blood as soon as possible to their local clinic. The organization, Vitalant, has approximately 120 donation centers across the nation...
Tooele, UTtooeleonline.com

Blood supply shortage

Red Cross schedules blood drives in Tooele to help ♦. The American Red Cross is short of blood nationwide and several blood drives have been scheduled for Tooele County to help with the shortage here in Utah. Mountain West Medical Center held a blood drive this morning that continues this...
CharitiesWPMI

Roll Up Your Sleeves Blood Drive Campaign-Blood Shortage

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — In an effort to get people to donate blood, NBC 15’s parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group has launched a national partnership with the American Red Cross and other blood centers across the country. The blood drive campaign is called “Roll Up Your Sleeves.”. The American...
AdvocacyEffingham Radio

Severe Blood Shortage Continues To Strain Patient Care

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Blood and platelet donors are needed now to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond. As a thank-you, all...
Plattsburgh, NYPress-Republican

Adirondack Regional Blood Center faces serious donation shortage

PLATTSBURGH –The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), says it is counting on the generosity of North Country residents to combat a shortage of potentially life-saving blood. The program typically collects about 500 units per month between...
Healthfreightwaves.com

Return to normal drives US blood shortage

This is an excerpt from Medically Necessary, a health care supply chain newsletter. Subscribe here. The problem: The nation’s blood supply is running dangerously low. Last week, the American Red Cross blamed the shortage on higher demand due to an increase in elective surgeries and visits to trauma centers. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy