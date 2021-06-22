Raiders' Carl Nassib Has NFL's Top-Selling Jersey After Coming Out as Gay

For the moment, Carl Nassib stands alone. But I don’t think that will be the case for long. Nassib, the Raiders defensive end, made big news last week with his casually Instagrammed “Oh hey, by the way I’m gay” announcement. With his words, he became the only active out NFL player. As part of his statement, he pledged $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LBGTQ young people.