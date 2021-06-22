Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeway, TX

HOA promises to remove surveillance cameras installed without Lakeway's permission

Austin American-Statesman
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight cameras that were installed around Lakeway in March will be taken down after the City Council discussed the matter Monday night. The cameras were installed on city roads by the Rough Hollow Homeowners Association without permission through a lease with Atlanta-based Flock Safety. Former Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford also signed an agreement with Flock Safety to allow his department to access the footage without the knowledge of city staff or the City Council.

www.statesman.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Lakeway, TX
Government
City
Lakeway, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoa#Surveillance Cameras#Camera#Lawsuits#Hoa#The City Council#Flock Safety Vp#Legend Communities#Rough Hollow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Texas special session brings election law back into spotlight

Texas lawmakers are being corralled back to Austin on Thursday for a special session that's expected to focus on hot-button conservative priorities and put the Lone Star State's battle over voting rights back in the national spotlight. Governor Greg Abbott unveiled an ambitious agenda about 24 hours before Thursday's special...
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy