HOA promises to remove surveillance cameras installed without Lakeway's permission
Eight cameras that were installed around Lakeway in March will be taken down after the City Council discussed the matter Monday night. The cameras were installed on city roads by the Rough Hollow Homeowners Association without permission through a lease with Atlanta-based Flock Safety. Former Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford also signed an agreement with Flock Safety to allow his department to access the footage without the knowledge of city staff or the City Council.www.statesman.com