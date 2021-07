With a stellar first half of the year for Wall Street in the rearview mirror, investors are speculating on potential gains for the latter half -- and things are looking good. Bank stocks have attracted considerable attention of late, as volatile 10-year Treasury yield movements resulted in a recent selloff in the sector. However, this pullback may be the perfect opportunity to jump on Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS). Though the was last seen down 0.7%, trading at $367.22, it boasts a 84.4% year-over-year lead. In addition, GS is just one month removed from a June 7, all-time high of $393.26, and there's reason to believe that level could soon be within reach once again.