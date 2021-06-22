'American Idol' finalist VanDenburg to perform at Malta Drive-In

MALTA - American Idol finalist Madison VanDenburg will perform a concert Wednesday, July 1, to warm-up a Steven Spielberg double feature at the Malta Drive-In. The 18-year-old pop singer and songwriter from Colonie finished in the top three in 2019 on the popular ABC competition show. She will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Her concert will be followed by a 9 p.m. showing of "Jaws" and an 11:15 p.m. screening of "Jurassic Park."