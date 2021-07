The evening sky will begin to clear at least partially leaving a partly cloudy sky through the overnight hours. A very gentle north wind will pull in a cooler and less humid airmass sending temperatures into the middle 60s by daybreak. Thursday brings abundant sunshine to our area while temperatures remain quite mild as afternoon highs slowly work into the middle 80s. Expect showers and thunderstorms to return late Friday evening lingering in our area through most of the weekend. If you have outdoor plans this weekend you will be wise to have an indoor option because of the rain.