Severe Weather Statement issued for Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Pierce A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MADISON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Meadow Grove, or 15 miles west of Norfolk, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Battle Creek around 555 PM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH