Swensons Drive-In opening in Willoughby in July

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Dobama Theatre will return to the stage for live, in-person performances starting in the fall. The Cleveland Heights institution, which has presented edgy, Off-Broadway shows for more than 60 years, unveiled its 2021-22 season on Wednesday. The lineup kicks off with Chelsea Marcantel’s award-winning comedy “Airness,” opening October 29 and running through Nov. 21. Madeleine George’s acclaimed tragicomedy “Hurricane Diane” (Jan. 21-Feb. 13, 20222) is up next, followed by “Kill Move Paradise” (Mar. 4-27), James Ijames’ hard-hitting drama inspired by the shooting of Tamir Rice. The season ends with Aaron Posner’s “Life Sucks” (April 22-May 22), winner of the 2020 Off-Broadway Theatre Alliance award for best new play.