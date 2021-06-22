Cancel
Swensons Drive-In opening in Willoughby in July

By Joey Morona, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 15 days ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- Lake County will soon know the glory of the Galley Boy. Swensons Drive-In, home of the famous cheeseburger, announced its first location in the county will officially open on Monday, July 19. Following a week of special events and fundraisers, the restaurant, located in Willoughby at the corner of Euclid Ave. and SOM Center Rd., will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

