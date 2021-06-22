Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 14:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR LOWER KOBUK AND NOATAK VALLEYS * AFFECTED AREA...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * TIMING...Until 10 PM today. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Southeast 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...63 to 76. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.alerts.weather.gov