Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Gusty Wind With Very Low RH Today and Especially Thursday .A drier air mass combined with gusty winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions across the Modoc today. These conditions are likely Thursday afternoon and evening across the Modoc, Fremont-Winema National Forest, and portions of Klamath National Forest. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and high fire danger will likely contribute to a significant spread of new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...All of Fire Weather Zone 285. * Wind: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * Additional Details: The air mass will also be very dry and unstable above the surface leading to a moderate probability of plume dominated growth of new and existing fires. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.