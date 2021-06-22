Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 21:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-23 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR UPPER KOBUK AND NOATAK VALLEYS * AFFECTED AREA...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys * TIMING...Until midnight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Southeast 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 29 percent. * TEMPERATURES...61 to 79. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.alerts.weather.gov