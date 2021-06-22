Cancel
Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 21:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-23 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR UPPER KOBUK AND NOATAK VALLEYS * AFFECTED AREA...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys * TIMING...Until midnight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Southeast 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 29 percent. * TEMPERATURES...61 to 79. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.

Benewah County, IDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 12:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Idaho Palouse RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOLLOWED BY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AS WELL AS THE CENTRAL AND NORTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE.. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 662 East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan National Recreational Area (Zone 662), Fire Weather Zone 684 East Washington Okanogan/Methow Valleys (Zone 684), Fire Weather Zone 685 East Washington North Cascades (Zone 685), Fire Weather Zone 686 East Washington Northeast (Zone 686) and Fire Weather Zone 687 East Washington Okanogan Highlands (Zone 687). * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop near the Canadian border this afternoon into the the evening hours. Scattered lightning will be most likely from the north Cascades to the mountains of northeast Washington. * Winds: West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Localized gusts to 30 mph or more in the Okanogan Valley, around Coeur d`Alene, and across southern portions of Ferry, Stevens, and Pend Oreille counties. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 25 percent in the valleys and 25 to 40 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Lighting is expected to result in new fire starts. Hot, dry, and gusty winds in the afternoon and evening will increase the risk for rapid fire spread.
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Broome, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 22:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Tioga THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN BROOME...SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA...WESTERN SUSQUEHANNA...NORTHWESTERN LACKAWANNA...NORTH CENTRAL LUZERNE...NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND EASTERN WYOMING COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. These storms have produced widespread downed trees and wires in Bradford and Broome Counties. Allow extra time if you must travel and remember an intersection without lights is a 4 way stop. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central New York...and northeastern Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Binghamton.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Gusty Wind With Very Low RH Today and Especially Thursday .A drier air mass combined with gusty winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions across the Modoc today. These conditions are likely Thursday afternoon and evening across the Modoc, Fremont-Winema National Forest, and portions of Klamath National Forest. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and high fire danger will likely contribute to a significant spread of new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...All of Fire Weather Zone 285. * Wind: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * Additional Details: The air mass will also be very dry and unstable above the surface leading to a moderate probability of plume dominated growth of new and existing fires. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 13:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Winnebago The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Winnebago County in north central Illinois * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rockton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near South Beloit and Rockton around 130 PM CDT. Machesney Park and Roscoe around 135 PM CDT. Including the following interstate I-90 between mile markers 1 and 9. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Gusty Wind With Very Low RH Today and Especially Thursday .A drier air mass combined with gusty winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions across the Modoc today. These conditions are likely Thursday afternoon and evening across the Modoc, Fremont-Winema National Forest, and portions of Klamath National Forest. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and high fire danger will likely contribute to a significant spread of new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...All of Fire Weather Zone 285. * Wind: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * Additional Details: The air mass will also be very dry and unstable above the surface leading to a moderate probability of plume dominated growth of new and existing fires. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Warren County, PAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 17:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Warren The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Warren County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 719 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated very heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen already. * Small creeks will near bank full rapidly and roadside ditches will fill. Water may cover low spots in roads, and may make them impassable. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Warren, Columbus, Youngsville, Russell, Spring Creek, Warren South, Lottsville, Garland, Scandia, Kinzua Dam, Sugar Grove, Starbrick and Bear Lake. Additional rainfall of 1 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF RED FLAG WARNING FOR THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 301...302...305...307...308 AND 309 FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 305...307... AND 308 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 305, 307, AND 308 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 305...307...and 308. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 36 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Gusty Wind With Very Low RH Today and Especially Thursday .A drier air mass combined with gusty winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions across the Modoc today. These conditions are likely Thursday afternoon and evening across the Modoc, Fremont-Winema National Forest, and portions of Klamath National Forest. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and high fire danger will likely contribute to a significant spread of new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...All of Fire Weather Zone 285. * Wind: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * Additional Details: The air mass will also be very dry and unstable above the surface leading to a moderate probability of plume dominated growth of new and existing fires. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Modoc County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Gusty Wind With Very Low RH Thursday .Critical fire weather conditions are likely Thursday afternoon and evening across the Modoc, Fremont-Winema National Forest, and portions of Klamath National Forest. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Red Flag Warning. * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and high fire danger will likely contribute to a significant spread of new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 285. * Wind: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 10 percent. * Additional Details: The air mass will also be very dry and unstable above the surface leading to a moderate probability of plume dominated growth of new and existing fires. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Coshocton County, OHweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Coshocton; Guernsey; Muskingum; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GUERNSEY...SOUTHEASTERN COSHOCTON...NORTHEASTERN MUSKINGUM AND SOUTH CENTRAL TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 921 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newcomerstown, or 12 miles east of Coshocton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Newcomerstown... Port Washington Gilmore... Kimbolton This includes Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 57 and 68. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FERGUS COUNTY At 253 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lewistown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Giltedge, Glengarry, Heath and Forestgrove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF RED FLAG WARNING FOR THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 301...302...304...305...307...308 AND 309 FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 304...305...307... AND 308 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 305, 307, AND 308 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 305, 307, AND 308 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 305...307...and 308. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 36 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FERGUS COUNTY At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grass Range, or 16 miles west of Winnett, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grass Range. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 450 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include...remaining Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Hancock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FERGUS COUNTY At 337 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grass Range, or 22 miles west of Winnett, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grass Range. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FERGUS COUNTY At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grass Range, or 16 miles west of Winnett, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grass Range. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jefferson County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR EASTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 439 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wintersville, or near Steubenville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsville... Toronto Wintersville... Mingo Junction Follansbee... New Cumberland Smithfield... Richmond Irondale... New Manchester HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

