Dairy Fire south of Red Bluff nears full containment

RED BLUFF — The Dairy Fire, burning since June 15 south of Red Bluff, was holding at 165 acres and 80 percent containment as of Tuesday. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Public Affairs Officer Pam Bierce said the fire’s perimeter was secure. Fire personnel were conducting mopping operations around the fire while watching out for any potential hot spots. Full containment of the fire was expected sometime later in the week.