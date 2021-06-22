Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Bluff, CA

Dairy Fire south of Red Bluff nears full containment

By George Johnston
Red Bluff Daily News
 15 days ago

RED BLUFF — The Dairy Fire, burning since June 15 south of Red Bluff, was holding at 165 acres and 80 percent containment as of Tuesday. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Public Affairs Officer Pam Bierce said the fire’s perimeter was secure. Fire personnel were conducting mopping operations around the fire while watching out for any potential hot spots. Full containment of the fire was expected sometime later in the week.

www.redbluffdailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gerber, CA
City
Red Bluff, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Cal Fire#Bluff#Containment#The Dairy Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy