Classic Characters You Had No Idea Were Coming To Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

By Pauli Poisuo
Looper
 15 days ago
There are many "Transformers" movies in development, and one of the most interesting filmatizations of the classic toy line-turned-multimedia juggernaut just took an Autobot-sized leap forward. Director Steven Caple Jr.'s "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" tackles the "Beast Wars" corner of the franchise, and introduces some new factions — like Maximals and Predacons — in the "Transformers" movie universe.

MoviesMovieWeb

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Will Introduce New Heroes and Villains

Several new details have now been revealed regarding Paramount's upcoming installment in the Transformers franchise, including that the movie will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Now, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has offered a little more insight into the ways in which the newest Transformers outing will attempt to shake things up with the debut of several new heroes and villains.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
MoviesKokomo Perspective

Rise of the Beasts revealed as title of new Transformers blockbuster

The new 'Transformers' movie will be titled 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'. Paramount hosted a virtual showcase for the upcoming film yesterday (22.06.21) with director Steven Caple Jr., franchise producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in attendance where new details were revealed about the title, plot and characters.
MoviesEscapist Magazine

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Film Is Incorporating Beast Wars

It’s not just cars anymore. Paramount has announced that the next Transformers film will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it has released a plot description that basically says that the film will bring in the idea of transforming animals, if not characters explicitly from the classic CGI animated television show Beast Wars: Transformers. The surprising title and plot description also came with a release date of June 24, 2022.
MoviesIGN

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Has Cast Its Optimus Primal

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has cast Ron Perlman (Hellboy) as Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals. Announced by Collider, Perlman takes the place of original voice actor Garry Chalk – although he has played the character previously, in Transformers: Power of the Primes. Optimus Primal is leader of the Maximals and captain of the Axalon spaceship – and his beast mode form is a gorilla.
MoviesTVOvermind

Beast Wars Will Be The Next Transformer Movie: Is That Good Or Bad?

I know it’s the cool thing to hate on Transformer nowadays, but I’ve always been a fan. However, I was never really interested in the Beast Wars story. So, what the heck is it even about? I tried watching the animated series from the late ’90s and I just couldn’t get into it. I really like the idea of giant robots duking it out and the original Transformers series added a human element to it. Oh, and for the record, I do like the first Michael Bay Transformers movie and I will defend Dark of the Moon. Okay, maybe not the whole movie, but the last hour of that movie is exactly what Transformers fans were asking for. Yeah, the rest of the movies were utter garbage, but I’ll just enjoy the first and third movie.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Just Added A Sons Of Anarchy Star In A Major Role

Paramount recently opened the floodgates when it came to details on the movie we’ve now come to know as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. And one of the big announcements that came from the kickoff presentation with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and director Steven Caple Jr. was the fact that we’d be introduced to the cinematic incarnation of the Maximals from Beast Wars. Now, we finally know who will voice their leader, as Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman has been revealed as the voice of Optimus Primal.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom trailer brings the Beast Wars

Netflix has released a trailer and key art for Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom, the third and final instalment in the animated Transformers series which sees the Autobots joining forces with the Maximals in the race to find the missing Allspark. Let the Beast Wars commence!. Having crash-landed on...

