Classic Characters You Had No Idea Were Coming To Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

I know it’s the cool thing to hate on Transformer nowadays, but I’ve always been a fan. However, I was never really interested in the Beast Wars story. So, what the heck is it even about? I tried watching the animated series from the late ’90s and I just couldn’t get into it. I really like the idea of giant robots duking it out and the original Transformers series added a human element to it. Oh, and for the record, I do like the first Michael Bay Transformers movie and I will defend Dark of the Moon. Okay, maybe not the whole movie, but the last hour of that movie is exactly what Transformers fans were asking for. Yeah, the rest of the movies were utter garbage, but I’ll just enjoy the first and third movie.