Missing mother, child located safely in Manchester, N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester, New Hampshire Police Department has located a once-missing mother and her child, the department announced. Police were searching for 26-year-old Alis Marie Roman-Salgado and her 4-year-old son, Armani Neptali Molina, before announcing that the pair had been safely located at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Manchester Police said Alis and Armani were reported missing under suspicious circumstances and may have been in danger.

Alis is a Hispanic female, 4 feet, 11 inches tall. Armani is approximately 3-feet-tall, 35 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He had last been seen wearing a blue “PJ Mask” pajama pants and a grey “PJ Mask” pajama shirt.

Police previously said Alis and Armani may have been in a 2006, blue BMW 325 sedan with Massachusetts Plate: 2WYY79 2006

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

