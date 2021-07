Gaming laptops are rarely as cheap as this Dell G3 15 is right now at Dell. At the moment, you can snap it up for just $800, saving you a huge $419 on the usual price. That means you get way more value for your money while still enjoying all the benefits that a gaming laptop brings. If you’re looking to play the latest games while on the move, without breaking the bank, this is the laptop for you. As we’ve come to expect from Dell deals though, stock is sure to be limited so you’ll need to be quick to grab this laptop for such a low price.