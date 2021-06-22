Former legislators seek $1 million grant for Highwaymen museum

Some of the money raised through the sales of this specialty Florida license plate will fund a museum honoring the Highwaymen. Photo from SLC Tax Collector’s Office

Former Florida state representatives Larry Lee Jr. and Delores Hogan Johnson asked Fort Pierce city commissioners on Monday to help them apply for a state grant of up to $1 million for design and construction of a state-of-the-art museum featuring the African American artists known as the Highwaymen.

The state legislature has included in its 2021-22 budget an appropriation of $30 million in grants available for museums and cultural centers that focus on African American history and art, Lee told commissioners. Having the city apply for the grant directly, rather than a private entity like the Highwaymen Foundation, will increase the chances that it will make it through committees and get to the governor’s desk, Lee said.

“What we have planned is something really nice, and to spend between $1.5 million and $2 million,” Lee told the Treasure Coast Brief. “Something the Highwaymen would be really proud of. I’m trying to get the community – both the black and white community – together around projects to help lift up the Lincoln Park community. What we need in America more than ever right now is to see people of different colors, different walks of life, different political backgrounds, come together. That’s what this museum will do.”

Priority for the grant will be given to projects that design or construct new facilities or renovate existing facilities in areas that have “great cultural significance” and where no other similar facilities already exist, Hogan Johnson told commissioners. The Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the Florida Cultural Commission have agreed to work together to expedite the grant application process, she said.

The owner of some property in the Avenue D area may be interested in donating it as a site for the museum, Lee said, but he could not reveal the exact location.

In the meantime, the city has permitted the Highwaymen Foundation to use the Jackie L. Caynon Sr. Building, located at 1234 Ave. D, after Lincoln Park Main Street moves to its new location at the former Means Court Elementary School. Caynon was the city’s first black commissioner and served in the 1960s.

Already, families of the artists and private collectors have pledged to loan their Highwaymen paintings to the museum, Lee said. He and his wife have a fairly extensive collection themselves, he said

In addition to the grant and private donations, funding for the museum will come from sales of a Highwaymen specialty license plate , featuring a detail from a painting of a Royal Poinciana tree by Alfred Hair, who along with Harold Newton founded the Highwaymen. At least 3,000 of the plates must be pre-sold before 2023 to enter production as a recurring specialty plate through the Department of Motor Vehicles. 10% of the proceeds from sales of the plates will go to the St. Lucie County Education Foundation, and the remaining 90% will pay for the day-to-day operation of the museum, Lee said.

“The idea is to set the stage so that art will never die,” he said. “The education foundation will help usher in the next group of artists coming up, so that’s key.”

Lee and Hogan Johnson meet regularly with county Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker and Doretha Hair Truesdell, Alfred Hair’s widow, to discuss plans for the museum. They have contacted Florida Senator Gayle Harrell and Rep. Dana Trabulsy and they are now both in favor of the proposal, Lee said.

The Highwaymen are a group of 26 African American self-taught artists that started painting in the 1950s and were successful in their painting careers in the 1960s and 1970s. They got the name because they traveled the highways from community to community selling the paintings from the trunks of their cars.

To purchase the Highwaymen specialty tag, visit tcslc.com and click on “specialty plates.” The fees vary according to the vehicle registered.