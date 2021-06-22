Indian River deputies, U.S. Marshals round up 12 sex offenders

A dozen sex offenders were arrested during May and June during Operation Clean Sweep in Indian River County. Photos by IRCSO

A dozen registered sex offenders and predators living in Indian River County were arrested for various violations during the IRC Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit’s Operation Clean Sweep.

The agency routinely performs these operations with the support of the U.S. Marshals Service, which provides man power and funding for overtime and equipment. Operation Clean Sweep occurred over a total of 11 days during the course of five weeks in May and June.

Violations of those arrested include failure to register, failure to report vacating residence, failure to report changes in addresses, phone number, vehicles, or jobs.

The U.S. Marshals Service provided $7,100 in overtime pay as well as $6,900 in forensic equipment and a tablet for use in the field.

Deputies encourage residents who know that a registered sex offender or predator is violating their terms of release contact Sgt. Jeremy Shepherd or Detective Cristal Perez by calling 772-569-6700.

Residents can determine if registered sex offenders or predators are living near near them by visiting https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf

Arrested were;

• Michael Lee Smith, 66, 7645 58th Ave., Vero Beach. Posted bond of $30,000. Original offense, West Virginia, February 1982, first degree sexual abuse.

• Ricky Gerard Johnson, 50, 1110 27th St., Vero Beach. Held without bond. Original offense, Indian River County, March 2005, unlawful sexual activity with certain minors 16/17 years old.

• Reynold Lewis Rolle, 54, 1120 24th Place, Vero Beach. Posted bond of $5,000. Original offense Indian River County, November 1996, lewd/lascivious child under 16.

• Curtis Tate, 60, 4391 31st Ave., Vero Beach. Held without bond. Original offense, Indian River County, August 1997, sexual battery with weapon/force and kidnapping, commit or facilitate commission of felony.

• Thimber Calo Galang, 30, 1726 24th St., Vero Beach. Transferred to other jurisdiction. Original offense, St. Lucie County, April 2015, 5 counts possession of photo/picture showing sexual performance by a child.

• Thomas Pete Cyr, 57, 8050 US 1, Vero Beach. Transferred to other jurisdiction. Original offense, Broward County, March 2005, lewd/lascivious molestation victim under 12 years, offender 18 or older.

• Michael Paul Reynolds, 45, 3115 2nd St., Vero Beach. Posted bond: $3,500. Original offense, Indian River County, November 1999, procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution. Subsequent offense, June 2012, send minor harmful information and lewd/lascivious conduct victim under 16 years old by offender 18 years old or older.

• Jeffrey Patrick Carrigan, 48, 14415 US 1, Room 118, Sebastian. Bond: $10,000. Original offense, Connecticut, April 1999, sex offense injury or risk of injury to impairing morals of children.

• Carlos Juan Almanza, 33, 59 Oak St., Fellsmere. Posted bond of $10,000. Original offense, Indian River County, October 2012, lewd/lascivious battery/sex with victim 12-15 years old.

• Michael Dwayne Kinsler, 39, 836 10th Court, Vero Beach. Released for time served. Original offense, Indian River County, September 2002, lewd/lascivious battery on victim 12-15 years old.

• John Willie Gilmore, 63, 8526 61st Dr., Vero Beach. Held without bond. Original offense, Indian River County, March 1998, lewd/lascivious child under 16.

• Omar Quinones Velez, 46, 944 Blossom Drive, Sebastian. Posted bond of $2,000. Original offense, Miami-Dade, November 1997, lewd/lascivious child under 16.