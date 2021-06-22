Cancel
Indian River County, FL

Indian River deputies, U.S. Marshals round up 12 sex offenders

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8AWF_0acOu0iu00

A dozen sex offenders were arrested during May and June during Operation Clean Sweep in Indian River County. Photos by IRCSO

A dozen registered sex offenders and predators living in Indian River County were arrested for various violations during the IRC Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit’s Operation Clean Sweep.

The agency routinely performs these operations with the support of the U.S. Marshals Service, which provides man power and funding for overtime and equipment. Operation Clean Sweep occurred over a total of 11 days during the course of five weeks in May and June.

Violations of those arrested include failure to register, failure to report vacating residence, failure to report changes in addresses, phone number, vehicles, or jobs.

The U.S. Marshals Service provided $7,100 in overtime pay as well as $6,900 in forensic equipment and a tablet for use in the field.

Deputies encourage residents who know that a registered sex offender or predator is violating their terms of release contact Sgt. Jeremy Shepherd or Detective Cristal Perez by calling 772-569-6700.

Residents can determine if registered sex offenders or predators are living near near them by visiting https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf

Arrested were;

• Michael Lee Smith, 66, 7645 58th Ave., Vero Beach. Posted bond of $30,000. Original offense, West Virginia, February 1982, first degree sexual abuse.

• Ricky Gerard Johnson, 50, 1110 27th St., Vero Beach. Held without bond. Original offense, Indian River County, March 2005, unlawful sexual activity with certain minors 16/17 years old.

• Reynold Lewis Rolle, 54, 1120 24th Place, Vero Beach. Posted bond of $5,000. Original offense Indian River County, November 1996, lewd/lascivious child under 16.

• Curtis Tate, 60, 4391 31st Ave., Vero Beach. Held without bond. Original offense, Indian River County, August 1997, sexual battery with weapon/force and kidnapping, commit or facilitate commission of felony.

• Thimber Calo Galang, 30, 1726 24th St., Vero Beach. Transferred to other jurisdiction. Original offense, St. Lucie County, April 2015, 5 counts possession of photo/picture showing sexual performance by a child.

• Thomas Pete Cyr, 57, 8050 US 1, Vero Beach. Transferred to other jurisdiction. Original offense, Broward County, March 2005, lewd/lascivious molestation victim under 12 years, offender 18 or older.

• Michael Paul Reynolds, 45, 3115 2nd St., Vero Beach. Posted bond: $3,500. Original offense, Indian River County, November 1999, procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution. Subsequent offense, June 2012, send minor harmful information and lewd/lascivious conduct victim under 16 years old by offender 18 years old or older.

• Jeffrey Patrick Carrigan, 48, 14415 US 1, Room 118, Sebastian. Bond: $10,000. Original offense, Connecticut, April 1999, sex offense injury or risk of injury to impairing morals of children.

• Carlos Juan Almanza, 33, 59 Oak St., Fellsmere. Posted bond of $10,000. Original offense, Indian River County, October 2012, lewd/lascivious battery/sex with victim 12-15 years old.

• Michael Dwayne Kinsler, 39, 836 10th Court, Vero Beach. Released for time served. Original offense, Indian River County, September 2002, lewd/lascivious battery on victim 12-15 years old.

• John Willie Gilmore, 63, 8526 61st Dr., Vero Beach. Held without bond. Original offense, Indian River County, March 1998, lewd/lascivious child under 16.

• Omar Quinones Velez, 46, 944 Blossom Drive, Sebastian. Posted bond of $2,000. Original offense, Miami-Dade, November 1997, lewd/lascivious child under 16.


Port Saint Lucie, FL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
News Break
Cars
Related
Fort Pierce, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Fort Pierce commissioners mull vacation rentals ordinance, registration fees

The city of Fort Pierce is considering charging annual regulation fees to property owners renting their homes to visitors. Photo by Getty Images. Fort Pierce city commissioners on Tuesday reviewed a proposed ordinance that would require property owners who wish to offer their homes as short- or long-term vacation rentals to pay an annual fee to register them with the city.
Saint Lucie County, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Help protect turtles and wildlife and leave the fireworks to the professionals

Setting off fireworks on the beach can be harmful for sea turtles during nesting season. Photo by Sarah Bradley for Sea Turtle Conservancy. St. Lucie County’s Sea Turtle Friendly Beaches Work Group is encouraging residents to skip setting off their own fireworks on county beaches to help protect native wildlife, including threatened and endangered sea turtles, and to enjoy one of several public events being held this Independence Day Weekend.
Florida StatePosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Record number of Florida drivers ticketed for more than 50 mph over limit

A record 238 tickets were issued in May this year to drivers traveling more than 50 miles per hour over the limit. Photo by Getty Images, Graph by FLHSMV. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are calling on Florida motorists to slow down, stay cool, and obey the speed limit to put the brakes on an alarming trend in drivers reaching extremely dangerous speeds on Florida’s roadways.
Sebastian, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Recalled council member and his son arrested for making false police report

Former Sebastian council member Damien Gilliams and his son, Damien Lee Fay Gilliams, were released after posting $500 bond. Photos by IRC Jail. Recalled Sebastian City Council member Damien Gilliams and his son, Damien Lee Fay Gilliams, 28, were arrested June 25 and each is charged with making a false criminal report, related to an alleged altercation the two claimed they had with Sebastian Vice Mayor Jim Hill at the county courthouse on May 24.

