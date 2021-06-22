Family of 3 displaced after vehicle crashes into Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. - A family has been displaced after a driver crashed into their home in the 100 block of Stoney Ridge Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call about the incident in the Estates of Scottsfield neighborhood around 3:53 p.m.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the driver was traveling on Stoney Ridge Avenue when his car ran off the road and hit the front entrance of the two-story house.

The family was at home at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt. The driver of the vehicle was also unharmed.

In addition to Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, Neighborhood Development Services staff also responded to the scene.

Two adults and one child have been displaced as a result of the incident. The family's friends are helping them.

The driver, 42-year-old Michael Rashawn Rodgers, was arrested on charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, obstruction of justice, driving under suspension and failure to maintain control.

