Water conservation needs on the rise as temperatures spike

According to the City of Waco, outdoor watering can account for as much as 50 percent of a household's water use.

As temperatures across the region continue to climb, people are more inclined to turn the faucet on for much longer.

Rachel Klein, Executive Director of Keep Waco Beautiful said at this time of year, it's easy for people to overuse water.

"People are sweating a lot more and they are taking more showers then they normally would in the spring of fall," Klein said. "They are drinking a lot more water to stay hydrated."

Klein told 25 News there are simple solutions you can do at home to cut back on water use which will ultimately cut back your water bill.

"Take shorter showers is the obvious," Klein said. "You can turn the water when you are brushing your teeth or shaving." I also suggest replacing your pipes and faucets with some newer ones to help regulate the water flow in your house. The older pipes sometimes waste a lot of water without even knowing."

As for irrigation, the City of Waco suggests about 1 inch of water a week for your lawn, including rain. Hotter temperatures require around one and a half inches for landscaping. The City also suggests to use a timer when watering your plants and lawn so you do not over water.

While there are steps you can do at home, some Waco residents told 25 News it's easy to overuse water. Mikayla Stone tried to limit her water use but sometimes it slips her mind.

"I will use the dishwater and it's easier and less time consuming," Stone said. "But, my roommates and I try our best to not use the water if we don't have to."

Whether it's an environmental reason you choose to use less water, or it's comes down to money, the experts say people should be mindful at this time of year. For more conservation tips, you can visit the City of Waco's website .