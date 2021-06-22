Episode 1 Preview: Evil Or Illness

Frankness, honesty, and humor make this doctor’s poetry collection special. 106 pages • $19.00 (paperback) Poetry can be dangerous. Plato knew the potentially subversive power of poetry and banned poets from his authoritarian utopia, the Republic. With the exception of some poetry that extolled the state, Plato feared that poetry would “corrupt youth and incite the passions instead of the faculties of reason.”1 Sigmund Freud—whose theories of infantile sexuality were themselves viewed as subversive by Victorian society—appreciated the power and psychological depth of poetry, famously writing, “Everywhere I go, I find that a poet has been there before me.” Indeed, this is the epigram that begins Richard M. Berlin, MD’s latest collection of poems, aptly titled Freud on My Couch.