Episode 1 Preview: Evil Or Illness

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor much of history, people living with schizophrenia, or many other illnesses, would have been seen as either a prophet or a devil. Episode 1 explores ancient conceptions of mental illness and the establishment of psychiatry with the rise of Sigmund Freud. This preview shows an Olympic boxer struggling with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigmund Freud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychiatry#Mental Illness
Comments / 0

Community Policy