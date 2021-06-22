Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hy-Vee's Reusable Bag Program selects Performing Arts Association for July

By Mitchell Riberal
kq2.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee announcing its July Reusable Bag Program earlier this month. The Performing Arts Association was the selected as the non-profit for July. This program helps reduce the amount of plastic bags used in St. Joseph. Each of the reusable bags cost $2.50. With $1 from each purchase going to the...

www.kq2.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hy Vee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
readthereporter.com

Carmel’s Center for the Performing Arts names new programming VP

Former Live Nation executive brings 30 years of experience. The Center for the Performing Arts has selected a longtime concert industry professional to be its new Vice President of Programming. Carmel resident Dan Kemer served over a decade as Vice President Midwest for Live Nation Entertainment and more recently as...
Canton, ILCanton Daily Ledger

Hy-Vee Stores, including Canton, hosting Register Round Up

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA—Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced that it is hosting a register round up fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through July 17, at 11 Hy-Vee stores in Illinois, including Canton. The Hy-Vee register round up gives customers the opportunity to donate at checkout by rounding up...
Orange, CTorangetownnews.com

Goodman Performing Arts Center’s Eighth Annual Dance Team Audition

Announcing Goodman Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Dance Team audition on July 28, 2021, at 200 Boston Post Road, Orange CT, 06477. Goodman Performing Arts Center is currently accepting new candidates for the upcoming competition season, ages 5 and up are invited to audition. Placement is determined by our faculty, based on age technical ability, previous training, and overall attitude.
AdvocacyPosted by
KPCW

Alzheimer's Association Offers Free Webinars in July

While there currently is no prevention or cure for Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects 6.2 million Americans and 34,000 Utahns, The Alzheimer’s Association is offering free virtual webinars in July on the latest research. Registration is required.To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research in diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement, Wednesday, July 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m. • Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s (An interactive program where you’ll learn about important legal and financial issues to consider, Tuesday, July 13, 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 1 of 3– Care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s. – Tuesday, July 13, 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 2 of 3– Tuesday, July 20, 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Living with Alzheimer’s: for Caregivers – Middle Stage – Part 3 of 3–Tuesday, July 27. 1 to 2:30 p.m. • Effective Communication Strategies & Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s and learn strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. – Wednesday, July 21, 9 to 10:30 a.m. • The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Learn about typical age-related changes, the benefits of a diagnosis & early detection. Wednesday, July 21, Noon to 12:45 p.m. • Understanding Alzheimer’s and Other Forms of Dementia. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the various forms of dementia, risk factors, current research, treatments to address some symptoms. Thursday, July 28, noon to 12:40 p.m. and Thursday, July 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m. . To learn more about Alzheimer’s Association go to alz.org and alz.org/utah.
Scott County, IAwvik.org

Hy-Vee Gift for a Joint Library and YMCA

Spokeswoman Debbie Geisler says Hy-Vee made a similar donation two years ago for a new building for the Scott County YMCA. "We live work and play here so it really is our priority to help the organizations that help the people in our community enhance their lives to make things better. Again, our mission statement is "easier, healthier, and happier," so it's just a good fit for us."
FestivalWMI Central

High Country Art Association hosting annual Fourth of July festival

One of the most popular annual summer events in the White Mountains is the Fourth of July Arts and Crafts Festival hosted by the High Country Art Association (HCAA). “So far vendor response has been very positive. We anticipate a record number of artists this year with the return of special events throughout the state,” explained Terri Petty HCAA festival chair. “We had to cancel the festival last year out of concern about COVID but with the vaccine readily available we are much more comfortable about this event, especially since it is outside.
Arlington, MAYourArlington

ACA's summer arts programs start Monday

After a challenging year for us all, what better way to fill up our tanks than through some creativity and art-making at Arlington Center for the Arts?. The ACA is looking forward to the start of its summer arts programming on Monday, June 29, and all are excited to present new opportunities through the summer.
Healthsent-trib.com

Alzheimer’s Association to hold virtual educational programs

Throughout July, the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease. These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and early evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals...
Theater & DanceBiz Times

Marcus Performing Arts Center’s 16th annual BASH

The Marcus Performing Arts Center recently hosted its 16th annual BASH, the organization’s signature fundraising event benefiting its education and community engagement programs. Marcus Center announced former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver as its first cultural ambassador, a four-year partnership aimed at promoting the power of the arts,...
Orange, VADaily Progress

Arts Center's Juneteenth program focuses on art of storytelling

Featuring presentations by Dr. Dena Jennings and Michael Carter Jr., this year’s Juneteenth program at The Arts Center in Orange focused on the art of storytelling—emphasizing the tradition of griots. Griots originated from the West African Mande empire of Mali around the 13th century, and the tradition continues today. Contemporary griots are storytellers, musicians, praise singers and oral historians for their communities. They provide critical connections to the past through their work, preserving genealogies, historical narratives, and the oral traditions of their people. It is with this grand tradition in mind that The Arts Center’s 2021 Juneteenth program took shape. How does history get remembered, and whose stories are told? What can people in our community tell us about their journeys, and how do they connect with our own? Like the stories told by griots, the presentations by Dr. Dena Jennings and Michael Carter, Jr. both focused on exploring family legacies and the importance of preserving connections with the past. Carter’s talk focused on the Black men and women whose concerted efforts contributed to the freeing of enslaved people. He noted that a number of Black Virginians, including soldiers from Orange County, fought on the Union side during the Civil War and that Black men and women in the South provided valuable intelligence to Union officers. He also talked about the heroic efforts of John Brown and Harriet Tubman. Jennings’ video presentation was titled “I am on my way.” In the video she talked about her ancestor, Samuel Dry, who escaped to Ohio from Kentucky and fought on the Union side as a member of the United States Colored Troops. The video included footage of her performing music in his honor and scenes from “The Thang,” the music festival she holds at her farm in Nasons. The event was presented in-person and via Youtube livestream.
Entertainmentcelebrityaccess.com

Former Live Nation Exec Dan Kemer Named Vice President of Programming At The Center for the Performing Arts

CARMEL, Ind. (CelebrityAccess) — The Center for the Performing Arts announced the hire of veteran concert professional Dan Kemer as its new Vice President of Programming. In his new role, Kemer will oversee booking and other programming operations for the Center’s three venues: the 1,600-seat Palladium concert hall, the 500-seat Tarkington proscenium theater and the black-box Studio Theater.
Eden Prairie, MNPosted by
Abdi Isaaq

Eden Prairie's Public Art Program

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — The Public Art Program aims to support public art communities and creative expression in Eden Prairie. Additionally, Eden Prairie is committed to supporting public art and community-based programming to support creative expression, spark dialogue and reinforce a sense of community.
Ocean City, NJocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Theatre Company’s Show Choir Selected to Perform in Philly

The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company’s award-winning Spotlight Performers Show Choir has been selected to perform during Wawa’s “Welcome America: Broad & Market Festival Experience.”. On Monday, June 28, OCTC’s select group of high school musical theater performers will celebrate their pride for the red, white and blue in the...
Healthchaindrugreview.com

Hy-Vee dietitians hosting virtual events in July

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Throughout the month of July, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will host virtual events focused on health and nutrition for women and infants with the theme of “Bump to Babe.” Events will include cooking classes,. store tours and live Q&A’s to provide customers with tips...

Comments / 0

Community Policy