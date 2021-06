Yeah, I know, the Twins are 12 games back. But they are finally, finally starting to get guys back healthy. Minus Byron Buxton, perhaps. The Twins are also showing signs of life, winning 6 of their last ten games—while Chicago has dropped seven of ten. So while it might be unlikely for the Twins to make a charge and overtake the filthy laundry lets imagine a scenario where they do. Lets say we get through June and deep into July, and the Twins are hovering around .500, competitive in the division. Its not impossible, and the playoff field is large. Would you consider trading for a missing piece?