Black Hills Playhouse introduces a new outdoor performance area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This year, you can attend a show with a view accompanied by some fresh air. The Black hills playhouse has constructed a new outdoor performance area ... providing a safer environment for both audience and performers. The New Frontier Theatre has already put on three shows and will host seven more this week. The weather has permitted the outdoor shows to perform uninterrupted and with a full audience. Currently on stage is the Marvelous Wonderettes.