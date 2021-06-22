AIRPLANE CRASH CLAIMS TWO LIVES

AARONSBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATED 7.5.21:. A close friend of the Lingle family is asking for donations after the fatal accident Kevin and Hope Lingle were involved in. Family members say Hope is still recovering from her injuries, and any help is appreciated. Contributions can be sent to: Chuck Norris, PO Box 215, Aaronsburg, Pa 16820 or be given directly to: Chuck Norris, Boyd Musser, Mitchell Musser, Delmar Homan-Millheim Co, Eric Miller- Rebersburg Co, Junior Orndorf, Centre Hall Co or Darin Bressler, Spring Mills Co.