Accidents

AIRPLANE CRASH CLAIMS TWO LIVES

News Leader
 17 days ago

Three days after her husband, flight instructor David Cuttino, died in a plane crash with his student pilot, Alexis “Lexi” George, his widow took solace in a friend’s message. “A friend of ours made…

www.fbnewsleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Accident
Campbell County, TNWYSH AM 1380

THP: Two motorcycle wrecks claim two lives

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that two separate motorcycle accidents Sunday in Campbell County left two people dead. The first crash happened at around 5:30 pm on Long Hollow Road, when the THP said that 23-year-old Timothy Lewis, Jr., of LaFollette failed to negotiate a curve while riding his motorcycle, crossed over the center line and collided with an SUV. Lewis died at the scene, according to the THP.
Izard County, ARJonesboro Sun

Area accidents claim 4 lives

A Tuesday morning accident claimed the life of an Oklahoma man in Izard County. Cody L. Killingsworth, 22, of Choctaw, Oklahoma, was standing on the left side of a stalled 2013 John Deere on State Highway 58 east of Guion, that was blocking both lanes of traffic, according to Arkansas State Police.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Boone County Crash claims One Life

(Boone) One man died, and a woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Boone County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 11:25 a.m. on Sunday at 210th Street and R Avenue. Authorities say 22-year old Andrew John Zigler of Boone died in the accident. Haley Sue Swann of Johnston sustained injuries in the crash.
Galion, OHcrawfordcountynow.com

Two-vehicle crash claims life of Galion man

GALION—A Galion man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Friday at the intersection of Ohio 61 and Ohio 309 on the outskirts of Galion. Deputies, along with Galion Police officers and the Galion Fire Department, responded to the scene of the crash at 1:31 p.m. The...
AccidentsUS News and World Report

Nine Found Dead in Swedish Airplane Crash -Police

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -All nine people onboard were found dead in the crash of an airplane outside Orebro, Sweden, on Thursday, Swedish police said. "It's a very severe accident," Swedish police said on their website. "Everyone on board the crashed plane has died." Police said the plane, a DHC-2 Turbo Beaver,...
Crawford County, ARsequoyahcountytimes.com

Crash claims life of Boshers and daughter

Son and toddler life-flighted to Arkansas Children ’ s Hospital. A Wednesday evening crash that happened in Crawford County, Ark. has claimed the lives of two women and sent two minors to the hospital for their injuries. According to 5newson line.com, Tracy Boshers, 48, and her daughter, Karli Boshers, 21, were both killed following the singlevehicle crash that occurred on Interstate-40 near Dyer, mile marker 18. According to reports, Tracy Boshers was…
Martin, SDbennettcountyboostersd.com

Fatal head-on collision claims two lives

On July 1, at 6:29 p.m., a fatal head-on collision occurred 1.3 miles east of Boomdocks, just 7.6 miles west of Martin. … to continue reading, you may purchase a newspaper at the Bennett County Booster II in Martin, S.D., participating retailers or online here.
Hardy, ARThe News

Fatal car wreck just outside of Hardy claims two lives

Two individuals in the same motor vehicle were killed in a fatal car crash on Sunday, June 20. Around 7 p.m., Jeffery Bennett, 57, of Hardy, and Vickie Bivins, 56, of Salem were traveling on Firetower Road in a 2005 Chevrolet when their vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and overturned two times, coming to rest on Wolf Hollow Circle. Bennett was the driver and Bivins was his passenger.
Aurora County, SDMitchellrepublic.com

Two killed in Aurora County crash

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2002 Toyota Camry was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car went into the south ditch and rolled. The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. near mile marker 305, three miles west of...
Mckeesport, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Crash claims girl in McKeesport

A girl died Saturday after the vehicle in which she was a passenger drove over a hillside in McKeesport and crashed, ejecting her. Allegheny County Police were investigating the crash, reported at 4:16 p.m. in the 500 block of Pirl Street. Police did not release the age of the girl but said she was a juvenile. She died at the scene.
Corsicana, TXPosted by
Corsicana Daily Sun

UPDATE: Crash claims life Saturday on FM 709

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Corsicana man early Saturday morning after his pickup hydroplaned and he crashed into a ditch. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the accident around 5:54 a.m. July 3, on FM 709 approximately one mile south of FM2555 in Navarro County.
TrafficSun-Gazette

Old Lycoming Township crash claims one life

According to a news release from the Old Lycoming Police Department: “On Friday a single vehicle left the roadway while traveling North in the 2000 Block of Lycoming Creek Road. The vehicle left the roadway and drove through several yards before striking a business. An officer arrived on scene as this was happening and immediately began rendering aide to the occupants of the vehicle. Due to the impact, several airbags deployed. The Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company, UPMC Susquehanna and the DuBoistown Volunteer Fire Company assisted on scene.
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Fatal crash claims one life in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS — One person died in a car crash Saturday morning, according to the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety, and the investigation remains open. Shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, Big Rapids police officers were were dispatched to Ives Avenue and South Street for a one-vehicle crash, according to a news release from the department.
Easton, MDCecil Daily

Airplane leaving Easton Airport crashes in nearby field

EASTON – A small airplane crashed in an open field Thursday morning as it was departing from Easton Airport. The pilot, who was conscious upon landing, suffered a severe leg injury but was able to remove himself from the burning plane. Two employees from Barkers Landing Corporation, who were working on a site further down Technology Drive, rushed to the crash area and carried the pilot to safety.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Crash Claims Jerome Man in Gooding County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Jerome man was killed when his small pickup overturned on a county road early Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Erik Fernandez had been driving a late 90s GMC Sonoma pickup at around 2:37 a.m. when he went off 2400 East near 3257 South and overturned. Fernandez was ejected from the pickup and killed. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.
Trafficmiddlesboronews.com

Crash claims life of Pineville woman

A Pineville woman was killed and a man injured in an automobile crash in Tennessee on Monday. According to a press release from WRIL 106.3 FM, a single-vehicle crash occurred near Butcher Lane in Union County, Tennessee, at approximately 11:51 p.m. on Monday. Preliminary investigation by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Williams indicates Cameron Collins, 22, of Pineville, was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion northbound on Highway 33 and crossed the southbound lane.
Portland, ORKTVZ

NE Portland apartments fire claims two lives, injures four others

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people died and four were were injured early Sunday morning when fire burned through two apartment buildings in Northeast Portland, KGW reported. Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed the deaths just before noon on Monday. Public Information Officer Terry Foster said there were "at least two fire deaths," suggesting crews are still searching for more victims at the fire scene.
Aaronsburg, PAWJAC TV

Aaronsburg crash claims life of Millheim volunteer firefighter

AARONSBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATED 7.5.21:. A close friend of the Lingle family is asking for donations after the fatal accident Kevin and Hope Lingle were involved in. Family members say Hope is still recovering from her injuries, and any help is appreciated. Contributions can be sent to: Chuck Norris, PO Box 215, Aaronsburg, Pa 16820 or be given directly to: Chuck Norris, Boyd Musser, Mitchell Musser, Delmar Homan-Millheim Co, Eric Miller- Rebersburg Co, Junior Orndorf, Centre Hall Co or Darin Bressler, Spring Mills Co.
Cumberland, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Two dead in crash near Cumberland

Two people died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 48 just east of Cumberland. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received the emergency call at 12:09 p.m., according to a news release.

