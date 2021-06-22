AIRPLANE CRASH CLAIMS TWO LIVES

According to a news release from the Old Lycoming Police Department: “On Friday a single vehicle left the roadway while traveling North in the 2000 Block of Lycoming Creek Road. The vehicle left the roadway and drove through several yards before striking a business. An officer arrived on scene as this was happening and immediately began rendering aide to the occupants of the vehicle. Due to the impact, several airbags deployed. The Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company, UPMC Susquehanna and the DuBoistown Volunteer Fire Company assisted on scene.