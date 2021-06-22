Cancel
Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 231,505

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 15 days ago
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday reported 4,233 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 261 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,482,784 infections and 231,505 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

