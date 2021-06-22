Cancel
What Is a Commitment Fee?

By Christy Rakoczy
thebalance.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA commitment fee is a fee that lenders charge in exchange for providing a guarantee to lend money in the future. Commitment fees may be charged on many different kinds of loans, such as consumer mortgage loans, as well as in the case of commercial mortgages or small business financing.

www.thebalance.com
#Mortgage Loans#Key Takeaways Commitment
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

MLO, Broker, RE Agent Opportunities; Wholesale and Broker, Lock Desk Products; Downward Move in Rates

I head to Salt Lake City today, and on the way to the airport thought to myself, with all the technological and scientific advances being made, the folks at Wrigley should add be able to extend the flavor life of their Juicy Fruit gum, right? Not Willie Wonka everlasting gobstopper life, mind you, but something longer than having flavor more than five minutes would be nice. Speaking of time, it flies. We’re halfway through 2021 and rates haven’t gone up. Applications are at their lowest level since early 2020. On a bigger scale, it has been 30 years since Terminator 2 hit the theaters. (Think sending out a bid tape is complicated? Try perfecting the famous kitchen scene from that movie... It still makes me shudder.) And how about Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter being married for 75 years! President and Mrs. Carter have worked alongside 103,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,331 homes. Top that! By the way, today’s podcast is available here. This week’s podcast is sponsored by Richey May and features an interview with Nathan Lee, head of Richey May Advisory, the firm’s practice dedicated to Risk Assurance and Advisory, on automating the loan production process.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

First Industrial Realty Trust Closes $750 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility And $200 Million Unsecured Term Loan

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) - Get Report, a leading fully integrated owner, operator and developer of industrial real estate, today announced it has closed a $750 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility. The facility amends and restates the Company's previous revolving credit facility.
Real Estatethebalance.com

What Is an Owner-Occupant?

An owner-occupant is someone who purchases a property with rental units, then also resides there. This is an important concept when it comes to getting a home loan because some mortgage programs require that the borrower make the rental property being bought their primary residence. Learn more about the rules...
Real Estatethebalance.com

What Are Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR)?

Mortgage servicing rights are transferred when your original mortgage lender assigns a third party—such as another bank, lender, or company—to collect your mortgage payments. The third party takes your payment, passes the funds to the lender, and gets a fee for servicing your mortgage. Definition and Examples of Mortgage Servicing...
Credits & Loansthebalance.com

What Is a Self-Liquidating Loan?

A self-liquidating loan is a type of loan used to finance assets. You repay the loan with the cash flow generated from the sale of the assets that were originally acquired by the loan. Typically, self-liquidating loans have repayment schedules that are designed to coincide with the cash flow associated...
Real Estatethebalance.com

What Is Real Estate Wholesaling?

Real estate wholesaling is a business strategy in which a wholesaler enters into a contract on a home before eventually selling the contract to a new buyer. The wholesaler acts like an intermediary, selling the property on behalf of the property owner and keeping the profit. Wholesale real estate can...
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Commercial, Multifamily Mortgage Delinquencies in U.S. Remain Flat in June

Delinquency rates for mortgages backed by commercial and multifamily properties held steady in June, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) latest monthly CREF Loan Performance Survey. The survey was developed to better understand the ways the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting commercial mortgage loan performance. "Commercial and multifamily mortgage delinquencies...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Embrace Home Loans Adds Two VPs

Pamela Summers and Tyler Rhea joined the company as VPs of Market Growth. Summers will cover Virginia and D.C. and Rhea will be covering the New England region. Jason Will, Embrace Home Loans SVP of Market Growth recruited the VPs. “We are excited to welcome Pam and Tyler to the...
Manhattan, NYCommercial Observer

Hudson Realty Capital Launches New FHA Loan Division

Hudson Realty Capital is expanding its commercial real estate debt business to include Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Commercial Observer can first report. The Manhattan-based commercial real estate investment management firm’s launch of a new FHA division comes hot on the heels of its acquisition of Greater Southern Realty Capital late last year. David Loo, co-founder and managing partner at Hudson Realty Capital, said the move was in the works starting in late 2019, when he saw the need for a bigger focus on FHA lending capabilities in the event of a market turndown similar to 2008.
Real Estatethebalance.com

Runaway Home Prices Require Quintupling Monthly Savings

That’s how much extra money renters eager to buy their first house must save every month just to keep up with the expected increase in home values over the next year, according to a new analysis by real estate firm Zillow. Renters making the median U.S. income for renters—$3,855 per...
MLSthemreport.com

The Rough Road Ahead for the Mortgage Industry

Editor's note: This feature appears in the July 2021 issue of MReport magazine, available here. All of the warning signs have been posted. Rates ticked up. Margins thinned. Lead buying from third-party lead generation companies has increased. The mortgage industry is about to get rough, and lenders should be prepared to sharpen all aspects of the marketing and sales operations process—if they haven’t done so already—in order to survive. Unfortunately, there will undoubtedly be some casualties in the next 12 months.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Current Mortgage And Refinance Rates Stay Low | July 6, 2021

Content provided by Credible Operations, Inc. NMLS# 1681276, “Credible.” Not available in all states. www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Over the long weekend, mortgage rates have dropped for refinancing, while those for home purchase also stayed low. If you’re thinking about refinancing an existing home or buying a new property, check out how rates...
Real EstateSan Bernardino County Sun

Zero-down mortgages are back a decade after mortgage meltdown

The loftiest of home prices are upon us. Like the 17th-century tulip mania, everybody has got to get on the road to homeownership. Now, even first-time buyers without a down payment can get in on the action. That means no skin in the game — just like the good old Great Mortgage Meltdown days.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Dips to 3.87 Percent

Based on the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey, the total number of U.S. loans now in forbearance decreased by 4 basis points from 3.91% of servicers' portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.87% as of June 27, 2021. According to MBA's estimate, 1.9 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
Credits & Loansthebalance.com

What Is a Nonperforming Loan (NPL)?

A nonperforming loan (NPL) is a loan that hasn’t been paid in a certain period of time, usually for more than 90 days. It occurs when a borrower lacks the funds to make monthly payments. Let’s take a closer look at what a nonperforming loan is and how it works.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

It’s Easier to Get a Home a Loan Now, But Plan Carefully

The pandemic did a number on home loans despite the overheated real estate market. Economic injuries caused by the unstable employment market prompted lenders to beef up applications with an extra layer of requirements which made for fewer approvals. But that is changing now. With the pandemic apparently winding down,...

