It could be argued that no one on the 2020-21 Clippers overachieved more this season relative to expectations than Reggie Jackson. The 10-year vet signed a minimum deal with the Clippers in the 2020 offseason after a lackluster performance in the bubble. Throughout the season, Jackson was in and out of the rotation, and many viewed him as a third point guard that wouldn’t earn much playing time when the postseason rolled around. As the season progressed and Jackson’s role grew out of necessity due Patrick Beverley’s myriad injuries, he cemented himself as a useful piece for LA (Clippers Reporter Justin Russo coined the nickname “Big Government,” as Jackson tended to bail the Clippers out quite frequently). But no one, other than maybe Jackson himself, could’ve predicted he’d have the sensational postseason that he did.