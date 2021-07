Maine’s Atlantic salmon are endangered and those who are committed to restoring the fish in our rivers sometimes go to extraordinary lengths to help. Maine is home to the only remaining populations of wild Atlantic salmon in the United States and have since 2009 been protected in most Maine rivers under the Endangered Species Act. The fish encounter many obstacles, both natural and manmade, as they attempt to traverse Maine rivers on their way to the ocean and back to their spawning and rearing grounds.