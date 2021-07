The play takes place at Mount Vernon, in 1800, a plantation where more than 300 slaves were enslaved. We are at the bedside of Martha Washington, the recently widowed “Mother of America” (the marvelous Nance Williamson). She lays in bed, seemingly at Death’s door. It was stipulated in her husband’s will that their slaves be liberated once she died. So, while the slaves go about their work, they wish for, and plot, the death that will set them free.