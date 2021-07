The expected split between Zach Ertz and the Eagles has been delayed for months as Philadelphia holds out hope for better compensation in a potential trade, but for anyone growing skeptical of Ertz's future departure, John McMullen of SI.com's EagleMaven reports the team has already taken several steps to prepare for 2021 and beyond without their longtime tight end. That includes targeting a "big-money contract extension" for Ertz's fellow tight end Dallas Goedert, as well as informing Ertz that Goedert will take the majority of snaps at the position regardless of who's on the roster.