The S&P 500 has gapped lower to kick off the trading session on Wednesday, only to turn around and form a bullish move as we then filled the gap. At that point, we dropped rather significantly and now it seems as if we are trying to find buyers underneath, and there are multiple areas where I think we could see that. The 4200 level is a very significant support level, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and of course features the 50 day EMA. The market tends to move in 200 point increments, and therefore I believe that the target right now is 4400 above.