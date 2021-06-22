FM Transmitter Effects

Nanoleaf’s smart light panels have been delivering eye-catching light shows for years, but the panels themselves look a tad, well, ugly when they’re powered off. Not so with Nanoleaf’s new Elements line, which boasts a “wood-look” veneer that looks homey even when the hexagonal-shaped panels aren’t glowing. Besides the new design, the backlit Elements panels come equipped with corners that light up independently, and they support touch-enabled gestures for playing games, adjusting lighting scenes, and even controlling other HomeKit-compatible smart devices. Even better, the Elements controller will soon double as a Thread border router once an expected firmware update arrives.