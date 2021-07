Bruce Springsteen has held plenty of titles during his half century as a rock star, but the New Jersey legend is likely proudest of his new one: Father of an Olympian. “My dream is always to represent the United States in championships, so I am definitely always working toward that,” Springsteen, who is ranked third in the nation this season, said earlier this year. “I feel like I have a really good group of horses jumping great right now, so I will just keep doing my best.”