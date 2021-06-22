Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Brevard County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 12:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Brevard County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR UNTIL 645 PM EDT At 636 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Patrick Shores, or over Patrick Air Force Base, moving east at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Melbourne, Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach, Patrick Air Force Base and Merritt Island.alerts.weather.gov