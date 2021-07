David Asher, who served at the State Department in 2020 spearheading a task force into the origins of COVID 19, tells Brian Kilmeade the evidence he helped uncover points to a lab leak origin for Covid. Asher laid out details of his investigation including how there seems to be no intermediate host animal and the genetic level of purity in the virus that adds to the lab leak theory. Asher says if this virus was natural we should have seen other similar viruses throughout history. Asher says this virus targets the oldest segment of our population, the most expensive to treat and is more like an economic weapon. When asked what the Biden administration could do to get answers on the origins, Asher says they should put up a reward of 10 to 15 million to entice high level defectors to come to the United States to tell us exactly what happened at the Wuhan lab.