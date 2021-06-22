Cancel
The trickle down impact of student loan debt

By Staff Reports
prentissheadlight.com
 15 days ago

Today, Americans hold more than $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, and it’s having a tremendous impact on the way we live, work, and build our future. Here in Mississippi, students tend to graduate with about $30,000 worth of debt. In a state where the median individual income is just $24,500, that’s an outsized financial burden.

