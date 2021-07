Eagles training camp is just one month away, but for now, we are stuck in perhaps the only down period in the entire NFL calendar -- which means it is time for a mailbag!. In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks go through all of the listener questions they can find, debating topics like what it would take to trade for Deshaun Watson, how good DeVonta Smith can be and who will be the team's starting cornerback in 2021 opposite Darius Slay.