HARTFORD, Conn. — Emergency crews were called out to the scene of a serious crash in Hartford Wednesday afternoon. Police, fire, and ambulance crews were at the intersection of Trumbull and Main Streets for the multi-vehicle crash. Witnesses said one of the cars was traveling at a high rate of speed. At least two SUVs and two sedans were involved. An eyewitness told FOX61 that a sedan went airborne about 40 feet.