Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Compiled Models Quicken App Startups in Entity Framework Core 6.0 Preview 5

By David Ramel
VisualStudio Magazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome six years in the making, an effort to quicken app startup times in Entity Framework Core via compiled models has been realized in the new v6.0 Preview 5. As detailed in the Plan for Entity Framework Core 6.0, "Compiled models will allow the generation of a compiled form of the EF model. This will provide both better startup performance, as well as generally better performance when accessing the model."

visualstudiomagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Quicken#Entity Framework Core#Ef Core 6 0 Preview#Net Data#Cli#Mycontext#Rtm#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Towards Measuring and Quantifying the Comprehensibility of Process Models -- The Process Model Comprehension Framework

Process models constitute crucial artifacts in modern information systems and, hence, the proper comprehension of these models is of utmost importance in the utilization of such systems. Generally, process models are considered from two different perspectives: process modelers and readers. Both perspectives share similarities and differences in the comprehension of process models (e.g., diverse experiences when working with process models). The literature proposed many rules and guidelines to ensure a proper comprehension of process models for both perspectives. As a novel contribution in this context, this paper introduces the Process Model Comprehension Framework (PMCF) as a first step towards the measurement and quantification of the perspectives of process modelers and readers as well as the interaction of both regarding the comprehension of process models. Therefore, the PMCF describes an Evaluation Theory Tree based on the Communication Theory as well as the Conceptual Modeling Quality Framework and considers a total of 96 quality metrics in order to quantify process model comprehension. Furthermore, the PMCF was evaluated in a survey with 131 participants and has been implemented as well as applied successfully in a practical case study including 33 participants. To conclude, the PMCF allows for the identification of pitfalls and provides related information about how to assist process modelers as well as readers in order to foster and enable a proper comprehension of process models.
Technologyarxiv.org

A Modelling and Experimental Framework for Battery Lifetime Estimation in NB-IoT and LTE-M

André Sørensen, Hua Wang, Maxime Jérôme Remy, Nicolaj Kjettrup, René Brandborg Sørensen, Jimmy Jessen Nielsen, Petar Popovsky, Germán Corrales Madueño. To enable large-scale Internet of Things (IoT) deployment, Low-power wide-area networking (LPWAN) has attracted a lot of research attention with the design objectives of low-power consumption, wide-area coverage, and low cost. In particular, long battery lifetime is central to these technologies since many of the IoT devices will be deployed in hard-toaccess locations. Prediction of the battery lifetime depends on the accurate modelling of power consumption. This paper presents detailed power consumption models for two cellular IoT technologies: Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and Long Term Evolution for Machines (LTE-M). A comprehensive power consumption model based on User Equipment (UE) states and procedures for device battery lifetime estimation is presented. An IoT device power measurement testbed has been setup and the proposed model has been validated via measurements with different coverage scenarios and traffic configurations, achieving the modelling inaccuracy within 5%. The resulting estimated battery lifetime is promising, showing that the 10-year battery lifetime requirement specified by 3GPP can be met with proper configuration of traffic profile, transmission, and network parameters.
Computersarxiv.org

AdaptiveFog: A Modelling and Optimization Framework for Fog Computing in Intelligent Transportation Systems

Fog computing has been advocated as an enabling technology for computationally intensive services in smart connected vehicles. Most existing works focus on analyzing the queueing and workload processing latencies associated with fog computing, ignoring the fact that wireless access latency can sometimes dominate the overall latency. This motivates the work in this paper, where we report on a five-month measurement study of the wireless access latency between connected vehicles and a fog/cloud computing system supported by commercially available LTE networks. We propose AdaptiveFog, a novel framework for autonomous and dynamic switching between different LTE networks that implement a fog/cloud infrastructure. AdaptiveFog's main objective is to maximize the service confidence level, defined as the probability that the latency of a given service type is below some threshold. To quantify the performance gap between different LTE networks, we introduce a novel statistical distance metric, called weighted Kantorovich-Rubinstein (K-R) distance. Two scenarios based on finite- and infinite-horizon optimization of short-term and long-term confidence are investigated. For each scenario, a simple threshold policy based on weighted K-R distance is proposed and proved to maximize the latency confidence for smart vehicles. Extensive analysis and simulations are performed based on our latency measurements. Our results show that AdaptiveFog achieves around 30% to 50% improvement in the confidence levels of fog and cloud latencies, respectively.
Internetsiliconangle.com

AWS buys encrypted messaging app startup Wickr

Amazon Web Services Inc. today said that it has acquired a startup called Wickr Inc. with an encrypted messaging app used by large enterprises and public sector organizations. AWS didn’t disclose how much it’s paying for the startup. San Francisco-based Wickr previously raised more than $50 million from investors. Wickr’s...
Computersarxiv.org

Probabilistic Graphical Models and Tensor Networks: A Hybrid Framework

We investigate a correspondence between two formalisms for discrete probabilistic modeling: probabilistic graphical models (PGMs) and tensor networks (TNs), a powerful modeling framework for simulating complex quantum systems. The graphical calculus of PGMs and TNs exhibits many similarities, with discrete undirected graphical models (UGMs) being a special case of TNs. However, more general probabilistic TN models such as Born machines (BMs) employ complex-valued hidden states to produce novel forms of correlation among the probabilities. While representing a new modeling resource for capturing structure in discrete probability distributions, this behavior also renders the direct application of standard PGM tools impossible. We aim to bridge this gap by introducing a hybrid PGM-TN formalism that integrates quantum-like correlations into PGM models in a principled manner, using the physically-motivated concept of decoherence. We first prove that applying decoherence to the entirety of a BM model converts it into a discrete UGM, and conversely, that any subgraph of a discrete UGM can be represented as a decohered BM. This method allows a broad family of probabilistic TN models to be encoded as partially decohered BMs, a fact we leverage to combine the representational strengths of both model families. We experimentally verify the performance of such hybrid models in a sequential modeling task, and identify promising uses of our method within the context of existing applications of graphical models.
Computersarxiv.org

Machine Reading of Hypotheses for Organizational Research Reviews and Pre-trained Models via R Shiny App for Non-Programmers

The volume of scientific publications in organizational research becomes exceedingly overwhelming for human researchers who seek to timely extract and review knowledge. This paper introduces natural language processing (NLP) models to accelerate the discovery, extraction, and organization of theoretical developments (i.e., hypotheses) from social science publications. We illustrate and evaluate NLP models in the context of a systematic review of stakeholder value constructs and hypotheses. Specifically, we develop NLP models to automatically 1) detect sentences in scholarly documents as hypotheses or not (Hypothesis Detection), 2) deconstruct the hypotheses into nodes (constructs) and links (causal/associative relationships) (Relationship Deconstruction ), and 3) classify the features of links in terms causality (versus association) and direction (positive, negative, versus nonlinear) (Feature Classification). Our models have reported high performance metrics for all three tasks. While our models are built in Python, we have made the pre-trained models fully accessible for non-programmers. We have provided instructions on installing and using our pre-trained models via an R Shiny app graphic user interface (GUI). Finally, we suggest the next paths to extend our methodology for computer-assisted knowledge synthesis.
Technologytechstartups.com

Building a $10 billion business: How sneaker resale app GOAT went from a tiny tech startup to a multi-billion dollar company

Happy Friday! Who would have thought anyone could build a multibillion-dollar business reselling sneakers? GOAT (“Greatest of All Time”) is a sneaker resale marketplace launched six years ago to let people easily buy and sell authentic, highly coveted, and general-release sneakers. Today, Goat is worth billions of dollars. GOAT has also become one of the top online marketplaces for sneaker evangelists, otherwise known as sneakerheads.
ComputersHouston Chronicle

Advantexe Partners with Silicon Valley Executive Education (SVEE) to Offer Innovative Business Simulation focused on a SaaS Model Business Framework

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Advantexe Learning Solutions, a global leader in business simulation-centric training solutions and Silicon Valley Executive Education (SVEE), an Executive Education solution provider, today announced a partnership to provide a new business simulation learning experience focused on understanding the dynamics of a Software as a Service (SaaS) based business.
Technologyapppicker.com

Quicken 2014/2015/2016 Money Management

So you will need to make sure you’re fully up-to-date with the version of Quicken you’re using. One of the new features which has been included in Quicken is that you can now snap and store receipts from your mobile device for easy archiving and keeping track of your purchases.
Video Gamesdigitalchumps.com

$140,000 in prizes (including a Tesla Model 3) at Manticore Games’ Core Invitational

I don’t know how to make games, but I’ll give it a shot. Kidding, kidding. Enjoy the details below, future game devs. Manticore Games—the developers of Core, the endless arcade and global community of game developers—has launched the Core Invitational – Summer 2021 their latest competition aimed at individuals and teams of experienced indie developers, modders, Roblox creators and Fortnite Creative developers and featuring their most amazing prize pool ever: over $140,000 USD in value, including a brand-new Tesla Model 3.
SoftwareHPCwire

SiFive Collaborates with Imperas on Models of SiFive’s RISC-V Core IP Portfolio

OXFORD, England, July 2, 2021 — Imperas Software Ltd.,a leader in virtual platforms and high-performance software simulation, today announced that SiFive, Inc., an industry leader in RISC-V processors and silicon solutions, has qualified the Imperas models for the full range of the SiFive processor Core IP Portfolio. Simulation models are an essential starting point for early SoC architectural exploration, as system designers use virtual platforms to test full application workloads and datasets to optimize multicore configurations. As hardware design and development progresses based on this functional outline, the simulation model is the foundation that supports virtual prototypes for early software development well before silicon devices are available. These models also work with most industry-standard software IDEs and debuggers, and are available today from Imperas and approved Imperas EDA distribution partners.
Cell PhonesThe Jewish Press

Israeli startup ZzappMalaria Wins IBM Prize with Malaria Elimination App

ZzappMalaria, the startup that developed a mobile app and managerial dashboard that helps eliminate malaria, has won first place in the IBM Watson AI XPRIZE Competition as well as the People’s Choice Award as the “Most Inspiring Team.”. The IBM Watson AI XPRIZE is a five-year global competition that aims...
SoftwareInfoworld

AI gives software development tools a boost

The sudden acceleration in digital transformation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic revealed how unprepared most businesses were. One of the biggest problems they still face is the “app gap,” the lack of applications that end users need to do their jobs effectively. Low-code and no-code tools go some of the way to filling the gap, with UI builders and robotic process automation, but there’s still a lot to do.
Softwaredevops.com

8 Security Considerations for CI/CD

In the software development enterprise, CI/CD refers to the combined practices of continuous integration and either continuous delivery or continuous deployment. CI/CD enables organizations to bridge the gap between development, operation activities and teams by the use of automation when building, testing and deploying applications. How do you maintain quality...
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

How to get the new Microsoft Store app on Windows 11 (preview)

Microsoft recently released the first public preview of Windows 11 (build 22000.51) for developers and enthusiasts, and with it, the company shipped a lot of new features and improvements, including a new Start menu and an updated taskbar that now both have a centered alignment, the next evolution of Action Center, an updated version of File Explorer, and a newly redesigned app for the Microsoft Store.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Creator Economy Startup Koji Launches New Link In Bio App: Media Wall

New Link In Bio App Enables Creators To Curate, Organize And Showcase Media And Social Content For Their Audiences. Koji, the world’s most powerful Link in Bio tool for the Creator Economy, announced the launch of Media Wall, a new Link in Bio app that gives Creators the ability to curate, organize and showcase a timeline of content to share with their audience. Media Wall is available for free in the Koji App Store, and Creators can add the app to their Link in Bios in minutes.
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

Arduino gets AI framework, from Fraunhofer

Fraunhofer IMS and Arduino have release a stand-alone C-programmed AI framework for Arduino, allowing battery-powered AI hardware to be created without needing a link to the cloud. Sensor data can be processed directly in the device. Training data can be captured directly on the device and used for training. Called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy