Gogglebox’s Jenny and Lee 'bag £20,000 deal for car ad' along with other stars of show

By Zara Woodcock
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago
Gogglebox's Lee and Jenny bag £20,000 deal for new car advertisement

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee have reportedly earned £20,000 to star in a new car advert with Citroën motors.

The fan favourites aren't the only ones to have bagged a rumoured £10,000 each as their co-stars Giles and Mary, Marcus and Mica and Pete and Sophie are also seen sitting on their couches for the ad.

All of the stars are apparently receiving the same amount of money as it otherwise "wouldn't be fair".

A source told The Sun : "Those couples will be getting a little bit an extra for the work they’ve put in on the ads, but everyone is getting at least £10,000 each as not everyone can appear in the commercials and it wouldn’t be fair for some people to miss out and not share in the popularity of the show."

Citroën, a French company, wanted to create the advert to connect with British audiences.

Citroen wanted to relate to the British audience

The advert is part of their campaign called The French Car That Speaks Your Language.

"With The French Car That Speaks Your Language campaign, Citroën is showcasing that while it may be a French brand, it is very much in tune with British audiences," the UK Managing Director, Eurig Druce, explained.

“Keen to cut out the jargon and make the purchase experience as simple as possible for our customers, we have launched a number of new initiatives in recent months, including our Fair Pricing policy, the new online Citroën Store and the virtual showroom.

“By forming a partnership with the hugely popular Gogglebox we hope to amplify our message even further with our wonderful New Citroën ë-C4 100% electric."

Sophie and Pete are also in the advert

Best friends Lee and Jenny joined the cast in 2014 and quickly became fan favourites.

Jenny recently announced on the show that she was due to start receiving her pension this month, as she revealed her age on the show.

With all the money from the advert and her pension, lunch is on her.

She had said: "I'm 66 you know, I get my pension in June, I've been notified."

Sophie and Pete are also in the advert

Lee chirped back: "You are one of those old women aren't you who goes 'don't you know how old I am, I'm 66 you know?'"

Jenny said: "Oh no, I don't ever say that. I tell them I'm 48 and I've had a hard life.

"I never tell anybody I'm 66, even though I'm not really bothered about my age."

