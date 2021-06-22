Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

White House draws ire of progressives amid voting rights defeat

By Hanna Trudo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ESBe_0acOkY3100

When Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) came out in favor of a procedural debate over voting rights legislation on Tuesday, he offered a symbolic showing of Democratic Party cohesion.

But before GOP senators blocked the bill later in the evening, progressives had already started grumbling about the White House, demonstrating that public and private resentment toward President Biden had been mounting all day.

“We’re past the point where we’ve lost faith that he’s going to do it on his own,” said Cliff Albright, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, about Biden’s approach to the Capitol Hill fight over the For the People Act.

Albright took Biden to task early into his term when he urged the newly elected president to prioritize election reforms ahead of other policy issues. He’s since been campaigning around the country with a cohort of organizers to emphasize the gravity of the situation on the ground.

Activists like Albright were perplexed after watching Biden give wide-ranging speeches on other areas of his agenda and embark on a national infrastructure tour. He wondered why infrastructure in particular took precedence over loudly defending a basic democratic concept.

“Where’s your voting rights tour?” Albright said, offering frustration ahead of the Senate vote. “People have already started to call this out. That’s just going to escalate.”

Progressives have been generally more critical of aspects of the Biden administration than their moderate counterparts. That occasional opposition came into full view on Tuesday when one freshman congressman openly called for more engagement and robust leadership from the White House.

“The president needs to lead out front and be very vocal on this issue,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) said during an interview with CNN.

The remarks from Bowman, a Black, first-term member who is part of the "squad" of young progressive Democrats, were among the strongest expressed by a group of progressive lawmakers now targeting Biden in addition to Manchin, fellow moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and the vast majority of the GOP.

“Our democracy is in crisis and we need @POTUS to act like it,” Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) wrote on Twitter, repeating his earlier criticism about the president’s purported lack of focus.

One leading liberal organization took the position that Biden has effectively been dodging the issue on the public stage and condemned the president’s limited speaking schedule.

“What you’ve seen from those of us advocating for democracy is a hope that the president would come out swinging,” said Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, which has been targeting Biden with a sharp focus this week.

Early into his administration, there was a belief among many progressives that after Biden plowed through the American Rescue Plan without Republican support, he might replicate that tactic with voting rights. That would happen only if he could convince Manchin and Sinema to join the rest of the Senate Democratic caucus and end or reform the filibuster.

Historically, Levin pointed out, past presidents on both sides of the aisle have managed to check off some of their key legislative priorities. So far, Biden is a notable exception on this issue, he said.

“Trump got his tax cuts. Obama got his stimulus. George W. Bush got his tax cut. Clinton got his paid Family and Medical Leave Act,” Levin said. “Up until this point, aside from a statement here and there, aside from a line in a speech ... the president has been pretty absent in the democracy fight.”

The White House rebuked the notion that they have not pursued the topic forcefully.

“Those words are a fight against the wrong opponent,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said when questioned during an afternoon briefing about Bowman’s critique. Like other Democrats willing to give the president grace, she sought to redirect the attention to the opposing party.

Psaki elaborated by reiterating the president’s “passionate” championing of voting protections during his career in politics. “He’s absolutely revolted by the wave of anti-voter laws based on the same repeatedly disproven lies that led to an assault on our nation’s capital,” she said.

Minutes before the Senate convened to vote, the official White House Twitter account sent out a tweet providing a brief update about the status of Biden’s work with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“Today, @SenSchumer and I held our latest strategy call on getting the For the People Act to my desk,” the tweet read. “Democrats are united and committed to passing this landmark legislation to protect voting rights, ensure the integrity of our elections, and repair and strengthen our democracy.”

Schumer also used strong language to condemn the party-wide blockade from Republican senators, positioning them with former President Trump ’s debunked theory of widespread election fraud.

“Once again, Senate Republicans have signed their names in the ledger of history alongside Donald Trump, the ‘big lie,’ and voter suppression, to their enduring disgrace,” he said.

The majority leader and aligned Democrats cautioned that more time is needed before declaring reform efforts doomed.

“President Biden has been very outspoken about sounding the alarm about the threats to democracy that we face and the need for legislative fixes,” said Norm Eisen, a former high-ranking Obama administration official and co-founder of States United Democracy Center.

“While I understand and applaud the sense of urgency that my fellow activists are bringing to that, everyone needs to bear in mind that this is a long process.”

Brett Samuels and Alex Gangitano contributed to this report.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

260K+
Followers
26K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Norm Eisen
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Gop#The White House#Cnn#Twitter#Indivisible#Republican#Senschumer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrat Jacky Rosen becomes 22nd senator to back bipartisan infrastructure deal

The Senate's bipartisan infrastructure gang is expanding, with Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) becoming its 22nd member. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema 's (D-Ariz.) indicated during an interview this week with Arizona radio station KTAR that the group, which she leads with GOP Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), had gained a new member since mid-June, when 21 senators came out in support of the framework.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Hillary Clinton: 'We are witnessing a concerted attempt to destabilize the democratic process'

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton called out the Republican-led crackdown on voting rights and urged Americans to fight for access to the ballot box in an op-ed published Wednesday. "We are witnessing a concerted attempt to destabilize the democratic process and delegitimize our multi-racial democracy, carried out in full view of the American people. As Democrats, it's not enough to push back one law, one court case or even one election at a time. We need to fundamentally change the way we think about and fight back against this blatant, sweeping effort," Clinton wrote in the op-ed, which published on Democracy Docket, the progressive platform founded by former Clinton campaign counsel Marc Elias.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

White House defends door-to-door vaccination push amid backlash

The White House Wednesday sought to clarify its new door-to-door coronavirus vaccine push amid fresh criticism from the right that the home visit approach is government overreach. White House press secretary Jen Psaki stressed Wednesday that no one from the federal government will be showing up at Americans' doors mandating...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Washington Post gives White House 'Three Pinocchios' for claiming Republicans are defunding police

The Washington Post's Fact-Checker dinged the White House for claiming Republicans were "defunding the police," giving the eyebrow-raising talking point "Three Pinocchios." Recent remarks by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and senior Biden adviser Cedric Richmond had sought to turn the tables on months of some progressive Democrats advocating for slicing or even dismantling municipal police department budgets. Their logic was GOP opposition to the $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief bill passed this year amounted to supporting defunding police, since $350 billion was allocated for state and local government aid.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump-allied GOP chairs turn on fellow Republicans

State Republican Party chairs who have bought into former President Donald Trump ’s lies of widespread election malfeasance are turning their fire on fellow Republicans who have acknowledged the reality of Trump’s defeat, in a turn that has longtime party leaders and strategists worried about the future of the conservative coalition.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

House Democrats move again to close Gitmo

House Democrats have put the U.S. military detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, back on the chopping block. Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee eliminated funding for the terrorist prison camp in a draft defense budget released last week, reviving a debate over the global war on terrorism that has riled Washington since President George W. Bush occupied the White House.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN's April Ryan: Voting rights in the US have 'collapsed'

CNN political analyst April Ryan suggested during a White House press briefing on Tuesday that voting rights in the United States have virtually "collapsed." "The Grio" White House correspondent evoked the common liberal talking point while questioning White House press secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's commitment to strengthening "the nation's oldest civil rights laws."
POTUSNewsweek

Fate of 10 GOP Impeachers Since Capitol Riot Shows 'Going Against Trump Is the Death Knell'

The 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in instigating the mob that marauded through the Capitol on January 6 knew the riot would be a historic turning point for the country. What they didn't realize: The events of that day might also mark the beginning of the end of their own political careers, and that their actions would give Trump and politicians loyal to him a rallying cry to help them retain control of the Republican Party.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Five big questions as the GOP tries to win back the Senate in 2022

The head of the Senate Republican reelection arm is very optimistic about his party’s chances next year of winning back the Senate majority they just lost in the 2020 cycle. Looking to the 2022 midterm elections, National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair Sen. Rick Scott of Florida recently predicted that "as long as we get our message out, raise our money and get good candidates, we’re going to have a hell of a ’22."

Comments / 34

Community Policy