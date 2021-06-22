Cancel
Nodaway County, MO

Northwest Missouri Land Title, LLC acquires Farmers City Title Co.

 17 days ago

Northwest Missouri Land Title, LLC (NMLT) has announced that effective June 14, 2021, they have acquired Farmers City Title Co. (formerly Raines Title and Abstract Co.) and Holt County Title Company. NMLT was formed by principals and key employees from Nodaway County Abstract and Midland Surveying, Inc. Members are Shelbi (Hayes) Scheel who manages the escrow department for Nodaway Abstract; Adam Teale, VP of Operations for Midland Surveying; Troy Hayes, who serves as the current president of Midland Surveying and Nodaway Abstract; and John Teale, former president of both Midland Survey and Nodaway Abstract and currently serving as the corporate secretary of Nodaway Abstract.

