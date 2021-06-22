Wildlife Encounters
Atchison County youth got the experience of a lifetime on Thursday, June 17, when the three branches of the Atchison County Library hosted Wildlife Encounters as part of Tails & Tales Summer Reading. Animals presented (shown by handler Jillian Lenz) included a Joey (baby kangaroo), three-banded armadillo, kinkajou, skunk (descented), alligator, and boa constrictor. Wildlife Encounters of Nebraska is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is dedicated to educating the public about our natural world while offering a home for animals in need for over 30 years.farmerpublishing.com