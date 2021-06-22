Atchison County Health Department gives update on COVID-19, vaccines

1 female, age 40-49 As of June 22, there have been 464 total cases and 13 deaths. There are four active cases. Health care professionals are very concerned with nearby counties in our region that are getting multiple new cases each day. Livingston (Chillicothe), Linn (Brookfield) and Worth (Grant City) counties were hot spots in the nation per capita last week. Livingston County had 286 new cases in the month of May and so far in the first two weeks of June, they have had 201 new cases. The Delta (India) variant and Alpha (UK) variant have been found in Linn and Livingston counties, which seem to be much more contagious, affecting the younger population and those who are unvaccinated. Other counties like Caldwell (Kingston), Gentry (Trenton), Andrew (Savannah) and Buchanan (St. Joseph) are on the rise with new cases. Per some projections, it is estimated that Atchison County will start to see a rise in cases by July. Julie Livengood, Atchison County Health Department director, said, “We are trying to prepare ourselves in case we would also experience a significant increase in cases again. One of the best ways to prevent this is through vaccinations.”