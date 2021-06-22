15 Reasons For Business To Get Facebook Chatbot
The line between the phrases “Taking your business online” and “Setting up a business on Facebook” is getting blurred. With more than 30% of the world’s population (approximately 2.41 billion people) active every month on Facebook, there is no reason why your brand should not have a Facebook page of its own. To further support this claim, Americans alone spend approximately 20% of their day on Facebook or other platforms that Facebook owns.hackernoon.com