10 Steps To Become A Tech Influencer

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever seen those people on Instagram or YouTube who have a large following and tell you about the latest tech gear or trends to watch out for? If you have ever seen people like Sara Dietschy, Marques Brownlee, Gary Vaynerchuk, Tim Ferris, Justine Ezarik, and so on, then you know they wield a great deal of power. But the truth is that these people all started off at the bottom and were no one special at some point. So if you have ever wanted to become a tech influencer, here are some things to consider.

